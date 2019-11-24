One dead, another critical following Agricola shooting

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man of Agricola, East Bank Demerara who died following a shooting incident on Sunday night.

Dead is Seon Bobb of Agricola.Another person, Daniel Webster,also of Agricola, was hospitalised in a critical condition following the incident.

Reports are that around 18:39hrs on Sunday, several gangs in the community engaged each other. Several persons, known by the alias ‘Plucking’ and ‘Big Life’ as well as Bobb, were engaged in the altercation.Webster was said to be a bystander.

During the incident, which occurred at Ceasar Street, Agricola, Plucking and Big Life, who were armed with handguns, discharged several rounds in the direction of Bobb and Webster who both sustained gunshot injuries.

Bobb sustained a gun shot injury below his chin while Webster was shot to his right side chest. They were both picked up and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Bobb was pronounced dead and Webster admitted a patient.The latter’s condition is regarded as serious.

A 30-year-old of Brutus Street,Agricola was arrested pending investigation while the two suspects are being sought by the police.