Caricom awards winners of solar challenge competition

THE CARICOM Secretariat, on Monday, hosted an award ceremony for the Guyanese winners of its recently held Solar Challenge competition which was held under theme “Empowering people, Building resilience.

The challenge was held during the month of October this year. The Guyana Solar Challenge was a national competition held to engage and educate youth nationwide about the benefits of renewable energy. The challenge was held as a collaborative effort among Solar Head of State (SHOS), the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), CARICOM, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), MPC Capital, Guyana Ministry of Environment, Public Service International (PSI), and Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

Participants were asked to utilise their creative energies in various artistic forms aimed at raising awareness towards renewable energy, with specification towards the potential delivery of long-term economic benefits, reduction of harmful environmental impacts, and the increase of energy security for Guyana. The winning projects demonstrated creativity and an ability to educate the public about the specific benefits of solar energy for Guyana.

Speaking at the awards ceremony Deputy Secretary-General of the CARICOM Secretariat, Amb. Manorma Soeknandan highlighted the importance of youth involvement in various activities aimed towards Guyana’s development. “Youth involvement is seen as being very important by the heads of CARICOM. Through influence and knowing how their fellow peers think, we are urged to set a good example for each other”.

Soeknandan also elaborated on cooperation and change in the behavioural patterns of citizens, towards a safe and sustainable future, through Guyana going green and the hopes of the secretariat being an example towards going green in September of 2020.

Coordinator of the competition Mr James Ellsmor, Director of Solar Head of State, in his vote of thanks, extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the sponsors, participants and the planning committee of the aforementioned competition. Prizes were awarded to the top four entries and certificates to the other participants. Ms Renuka Persaud copped the first place prize with her piece of an animated video that captured every aspect of the competition in a fun but edifying manner. Second place went to Mr Josiah Mentor, third place to Mr Omari Joseph and fourth place to Ms Esther Watson.

Dr Devon Gardner, Programme Manager of Energy, CARICOM Secretariat, in his closing remarks, highlighted that, through the Energy Programme, CARICOM aims at creating climate change resiliency, through sustainable development and energy supply in the Caribbean. CARICOM focuses on identifying funding gaps and potential solutions, building capacity and research, developing information and knowledge management, and promoting and providing regulatory solutions that support sustainable energy solutions in the Caribbean.