Ponting’s warning: We haven’t seen the best of him

OF all the international superstars who will be on display this Australian summer, there’s one man that Test legend Ricky Ponting is looking forward to seeing the most – Pakistan ace Babar Azam.

Babar looms as one of the major batting threats in the Pakistan side for the Domain Test Series against the Aussies, starting tomorrow, despite averaging just 35.28 in his 21-Test career.

The 25-year-old, the world’s third-ranked ODI batsman and No.1 in T20 cricket, blazed an eye-catching 157 against a strong Australia A bowling attack in Perth last week and Ponting believes it’s only a matter of time before the right-hander improves on his underwhelming Test record.

“We haven’t seen the best of him yet,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“Twenty-odd Tests for an average of 35 – he’s better than that. He averages 54 in one-day cricket at a strike-rate of about 90.

“He’s a very, very classy player.

“He’s a really exciting talent and probably the guy I’m looking forward to seeing the most this summer. I’ve seen the Aussies a lot and I’ve seen a lot of the Kiwis, but I’m really excited to see him. He could be anything.”

Ponting hasn’t seen much of Babar in the flesh just yet, but he did get a first-hand account of his destructive talents during this year’s World Cup.

The three-time Cup winner was an assistant coach for Australia’s campaign and during their group match against Pakistan in Taunton, he watched on in amazement as Babar slammed seven fours in just 28 balls against a potent pace attack before being caught on the boundary.

“He looked like he was playing a different game,” Ponting remembers.

“As soon as we over-pitched, he banged it through the covers or banged it down the ground. And when we dropped short, he got onto that pretty quickly as well.”

Babar was just 22 and three matches into his Test career when he toured Australia three years ago and failed to pass 25 in six innings batting in the crucial No.3 position, with Josh Hazlewood dismissing him four times.

Josh Hazlewood had the better of Babar Azam three years ago – what will happen this summer?

He has since shifted down to No.6 and his unbeaten century in Perth last week, which featured 24 boundaries, came at No.5 in the order.

Ponting believes keeping Babar away from the new ball as much as possible in Test cricket will help unlock his undeniable talent.

“What they’ve tried with him before obviously hasn’t worked (because) when you watch him bat, he’s better than a 35 average,” he said.

BRILLIANT BABAR POSTS UNBEATEN HUNDRED

“If they can massage him and help him through a little bit, keep him away from the new ball a little bit here in Australia, then I think they’ll get the best out of him.”

Babar dazzled against the pink ball in Perth as he posted just the fourth first-class century of his career, with his drives through the covers and down the ground catching the eye.

Having been in Australia since late October for the recent T20 series against Aussies, Babar said he’s confident he can adjust local conditions in time for the first Test.

Babar’s impressive knock was halted by a brilliant run-out

“There is just a bit more bounce and pace here so it requires a wee bit of adjustment,” he said.

“But the more you practise and play here, the more you get used to it.

“My goal always is to perform in every single match. The way my form is right now, I want to continue that and carry it into Test matches.” (Cricket.au)