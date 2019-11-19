King, Vieira crowned 2019 Champions

… Seejattan, Deodass, Seebarran also gain trophies

ANDREW King and Matthew Vieira retained their Group Four and Superstock championships respectively on a night of Gala celebrations at Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) awards ceremony.

At Parc Rayne on Monday night, loud applause filled the air as King was announced as the Group Four champion, retaining the title he won last year.

On Sunday, in the final leg of the GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions, King was unstoppable in his group, staving off the challenges of two-time Caribbean Champion Kristian Jeffrey as well as his father Kevin and Barbados’ Mark Maloney.

King’s team also won the award for the best circuit racing team/mechanics after wins throughout the year locally, as well as in Barbados.

Group three

Motilal Deodass snatched the group three Championship off Vishok and Danny Persaud respectively.

The Motor Trend-sponsored Toyota Starlet was in fine form all year, being more reliable than the rest of the group to win the championship.

Despite a late charge from Stefan Jeffrey and his Honda Civic, Deodass had gained enough points in the earlier rounds to ensure that coming down to last weekend, the bare minimal would do.

On the day, there were wins for Jeffrey and Barbadian Suleman Esuf.

Choke Starlet Cup

In addition to winning group three, Deodass also walked away with the Starlet Cup win overall.

Despite winning one race during the final day, he had more than enough points accumulated throughout the year to ensure that there was no serious threat to his title.

Anand Ramchand picked up two Starlet Cup wins but that was not enough to get him the title.

In addition to the trophy, Deodass also received $500 000 from the group’s title sponsor, Choke gas station.

Group two

Shan Seejattan and his K20-powered Special Auto Honda Civic picked up the overall win for this class ahead of Chet Singh and Paul Vieira; but that was not without a fight on the day.

Seejattan, like many others, had amassed a decent cushion heading into the final round butand walked away with podium finishes on the night.

In that class, there were wins for Rameez Mohamed, Ahmed Esuf (Barbados) and Vieira in that class.

In addition to the trophy, Seejattan won a ticket to Miami, compliments of Executive Travel Service.

MIRACLE OPTICAL SPORT TUNER

Mohamed F. Ahmad was crowned the champion of this group and he fought to the last race for it.

The Honda Civic driver was on the podium for all three races of the weekend and even won two of them, securing his place for the year as the Miracle Optical Sports Tuner Champion.

He also pocketed $500 000 from series sponsor Miracle Optical for his win.

STREET TUNER

Raymond Seebarran added another championship trophy to his cabinet with the Street Tuner win. The former karting champion was in fine form with two wins on the day and for his efforts, was able to win the championship. In addition to the trophy, he secured $500 000 from Prem’s Electrical.

125CC BIKES

The 125cc ‘light bike’ class was won by Terrance Clarke. Despite not winning any of the races on the weekend, Clarke had amassed enough points to have a cushion to race winners Steven Vieira and Steven Nobrega. Cyril’s Taxi Service handed US$100 to Clarke for winning this class

STREETS

Dwayne Caesar won the Street Bike class with one win and one second-place finish on the day. The weather was not conducive to have them complete the final race of the day but the eventual champion had already won the title. He pocked US$150 from Cyril’s Taxi and US$200 from Windjammer.

SUPERSPORT BIKES

While it was Team Mohamed’s Enterprise that showed the best form on the day, Matthew Vieira won the overall Superstock Bike class. The young Vieira finished with one third and two fourth-place finishes to ensure that the championship remained with him.