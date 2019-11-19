Golden Jaguars, Reggae Boyz play to exciting 1-1 draw

JAMAICA and Guyana played to an exciting 1-1 draw in Group C of League B of the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday night at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Guyana got on the scoreboard first with a long ball out of the back from defender Matthew Briggs that materialised into a rocket from Emery Welshman in the 45th minute.

The Welshman goal is the forward’s second of the tournament and the first goal conceded by the Jamaican defence during the group stage.

It took Jamaica only five minutes into the second half to level the score. Bobby Reid hit a ball from right-field into the box to find Javon East in the 50th minute.

The last of those opportunities came on the last play of the match, saved by Guyana goalkeeper Quillan Roberts, in the 90+4 minute. Roberts finished with four saves.

Jamaica finish with an unbeaten record of five wins and a draw and the top spot in the group. The Reggae Boyz will feature in League A in the next edition of the tournament.

Guyana end as runners-up of the group and advance to 2021 Gold Cup qualifiers.