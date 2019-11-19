Black Pearl, Police B survive first night of Turbo football  

EXCITING action in the 2019 edition of the Turbo knockout football was on point on night one when Black Pearl FC and Police B FC moved into the next round last weekend.

In the first game, Black Pearl lived on the off the boot of Julius Hamilton, who opened the scoring in the 6th minute.

Two minutes later, however, GT Panthers’ Joshua Allicock equalised and brought things level.

Hamilton returned two minutes into the second half to score again, restoring the Black Pearl lead and things looked to be going in favour of that side before GT Panthers’ Seon Urquhart slammed in another equaliser in the 75th.

With the game locked 2-2, extra time was needed and while there were many chances, none was converted.

In the end, Black Pearl prevailed on penalties 3-2.

With the game plunged into extra time, the determination of both teams showed vividly, but the goalkeepers worked overtime to ensure that the scores remained locked 2-2.

The Police B team produced a come-from-behind win in the second game.

Dynamic FC had the lead from early in the game, Kevaun Garnette scoring in the 3rd minute. This was followed up by Paul Collins in the 19th minute as the game seemed to be under the East Coast side’s control.

However, Police B had other ideas. On the resumption of the second half, Omari James in the 55th started the comeback for the lawmen.

Leon Rose in the 80th minute followed suit to push the scores to 2-2 then Police’s Ozese Halley found the winning goal in the 87th.

The winning team will receive $400 000. Second place will pocket $200 000 while third and fourth will collect $100 000 and $50 000 respectively.