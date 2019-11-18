Waramuri receives $12M electricity system

…350 residents, public facilities to receive power

The village of Waramuri in the Moruca sub-region on Saturday received a brand-new $12M electricity distribution system.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) the system, which will provide power to 350 residents of the Moruca sub-district village, was officially handed over and commissioned on Saturday Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

The electricity system will supply power to the village’s school, health facility and police station, and will complement the LED streetlights the community has already received.

With provisions made in the 2019 budget for the system’s procurement and installation, Minister Trotman assured that this represents the government’s commitment to ensuring all Guyanese have access to an improved standard of living.

He said that Guyanese in every corner of the country are now better off than they were citing development in education, infrastructure and public security.

Government Member of Parliament, Michael Carrington, who visited the community, reminded residents about the many successes of the Coalition Government. Speaking on the developments made, hinterland communities now benefit from an increasingly robust and honest police force, a welcome development by the residents.

Waramuri is a small thriving indigenous village in the Barima-Waini Region boasting a population of 1,400 headed by Toshao Leamond Emanuel.

On Saturday, the residents raised concerns about their involvement in oil and gas and access to drugs from the health centre, all of which were addressed satisfactorily by Minister Trotman, the DPI said.

The minister also visited the health centre and inspected areas of interest highlighted by residents.

Minister Trotman’s meeting in the village came on the heels of several ministerial visits to communities across Guyana. Over the last few days, ministers of government have met with and listened to concerns of residents in various administrative regions across the country.