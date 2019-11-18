Venezuelan national killed during robbery at Grove

Police are hunting two suspects who fatally stabbed a Venezuelan national during the wee hours of Monday morning during a robbery at Grove Public Road East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Woillian Fores, 22, of Post Office Street Grove EBD.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was sitting on the western side of the public road when he was approached by the suspects on bicycles.

One of the suspects brandished a knife demanding that the victim hand over his possessions during which a scuffle ensued between them.The victim was stabbed twice.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and was pronounced dead on arrival.