Speeding car hits student on pedestrian crossing at Grove

An 11-year old girl was today struck down by a speeding motorcar as she and others walked across a pedestrian crossing at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that minutes before 1600hrs, the traffic halted to allow the student and her friends to cross the busy roadway.

While walking across the pedestrian crossing, the driver of a white Toyota motorcar decided to cross the double lines and overtake the lane of traffic. The car slammed into the young lady; she was flung several feet away from the point of impact.

She was rushed to the Diamond Hospital for treatment while the driver was taken into police custody.