Is Republic Bank allowing itself to become a pawn in our national politics

Dear Editor,

I WISH to state at the outset that I am most unhappy about penning this letter because I have enjoyed a positive and productive relationship with Republic Bank, a relationship which spans close to two decades, if not more.

I also wish to state at the outset that the top management at Republic Bank, very probably Guyana’s largest bank, has, over the last decade or so, really allowed its customer service to deteriorate well beyond what is acceptable, so much so that disregard for customers, at least the regular man-in-the-street (I’m quite sure that they do not treat their well-to-do customers with the disdain meted out to off-the-road customers) has become the norm. This is even as it continues to squeeze its customers to wring profits from them (see below).

Recent events have caused me to wonder if Republic Bank (Camp Street Branch) is allowing itself to become a pawn in our national politics. I received a letter from them indicating that they had now classified the account for the Democratic National Congress (DNC) as inactive, after being opened for just in excess of one year, and that they would begin deducting $200 from it until I had it reactivated by making a deposit (If this isn’t squeezing customers…).

This is even in light of the public activism of the DNC over the last year. My father, who died since 2003, had an outstanding balance in an account at Republic Bank. They’ve always advised me about the balance on his account years after he passed on (the account was obviously dormant), without deducting any service charges. But they are deducting service charges for the account of the Democratic National Congress after just one year of dormancy.

It would be instructive to determine whether I am being harassed simply because the DNC is a small political party, as the loan officer informed me while discussing another matter. One of the things about which I am almost sure is that Republic Bank does not send letters out to all accounts which go dormant after one year, which makes this a selective and discriminatory act, which must be condemned, and I suggest investigated to discourage such occurrences. Went into them Tuesday, November 5, 2019 to make a deposit, but couldn’t because of the long lines. Another problem with them is documented below.

The following occurred even as the bank kick-started its campaign for the Christmas Season, and has a running ‘Make It Happen’ loan programme (the generous philosophy of which is unbelievable, in light of my experience documented here). I applied for a personal loan since Wednesday, November 6, 2019, a loan of less than G$250,000, and I’m being given the royal run around. Went in to them Tuesday, November 12, 2019, only to have my loan officer tell me some nonsense about the DNC being a small party. I’m applying for a personal loan, mind you, to replace my spectacles and finance some minor party activities. I spoke to her supervisor the same day, and he told me that my file was sent (physically; he called to enquire about it) to Head Office; that he would call Wednesday.

(I am quite curious about branches sending files to the head office to query small loans, because then they would have to employ more vehicles for this activity.) These people made a 22.7% increase in after-tax profits last fiscal year, and they can’t make a decision on a small loan (less than $250,000) at the Branch. I didn’t receive a call on Wednesday, as promised. The loan officer told me on November 14, 2019 that she took down the wrong phone number. I have an existing facility with the bank, 13 years and more borrowing from them, and she’s telling me she took down the wrong phone number. This is not stupid, but I would like to suggest, downright deceitful, and customers should seriously consider how much they can trust these smiling loan officers if they are lying to you.

Spoke to the Branch manager the same day, who asked me to give him a call on November 15, 2019 at around 09:00hrs. I informed him that I agreed to restructure my loan, as was advised by retail section, so that the file should be returned to accommodate this. Monday, November 18 is Day 10. Hoping this catches the eye of their supervisors and put some stimulus into getting on with the processing of my application. Strangely enough, I told the loan officer it was very possible I would mention her on Facebook for her excellent service. Well, what do you know…

As we’re on the subject, the bank’s management should by now be aware that their customer service to open accounts and perform other ancillary services for Customers at both the Camp and Water Street branches is sickeningly time- consuming. I find it difficult to imagine that in this day and age they have never heard of time management. If the current practices are advised by time management, then something must be really very wrong.

Regards,

Craig Sylvester