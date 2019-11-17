Windies lose again in rain-hit contest

A spirited Indian side held their nerve to pull off a five wicket win over the West Indies ladies as they took the ongoing series 4-0, with a match left.

Rain forced some 11 overs to be shaved off of the original allotment of 20 overs, forcing the encounter to be a 9 overs-per-side affair at the Providence Stadium.

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews starred with the ball as she bagged 3 for 13 from 2 overs, while Afy Fletcher took 2 wickets. Guyanese Sheneta Grimmond bagged her first two international scalps, ending with 2-10, which helped keep India to 50-7 at the end of their 9 overs.

It was a relatively simple chase for the home team who just made an absolute mess of the latter part of the hunt, being kept to 45 for 5 at the end of 9 overs.

India’s Anuja Patel was the star with 2-8, as the pair of Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav grabbed a wicket each. Guyanese Shamaine Campbelle was not out on five and Stacy-Ann King on one, as the pair failed to secure the six runs needed for a win.

The Windies batting was led by Matthews who scored 11, Chinelle Henry 11 and Natasha McLean 10, who managed double digits.

When play finally began, India took to the middle after an almost two-hour long pause due to rain. The first ball was bowled at 16:00hrs and the visitors immediately got off to a flier with Shafali Verma (07) hammering Matthews for a six before being caught in the deep by Henry.

Matthews then landed a brutal double-blow to remove hero from the last match, Jemimah Rodrigues, ((06) and Veda Krishnamurthy (05).

At 20 for 3, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sharma sought a more tempered approach following the top-order collapse before Grimmond removed the latter for four runs.

Kaur fell to Fletcher for six as she and Grimmond managed a few more wickets prior to the end of the first innings. The final match of the T20 series bowls off on Wednesday at 18:00hrs, weather permitting. (Clifton Ross)