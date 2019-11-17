MISS West Indian-Canadian 2019 on her Guyanese roots and her hope to help underprivileged children

By Frederick Halley

SEVERAL visits to Guyana have prompted recently crowned Miss West Indian-Canadian Pageant winner Emily Teresa Singh to make underprivileged kids there her platform.

In an exclusive interview with the Pepperpot Magazine, the 19-year-old Singh whose parents are Guyanese, disclosed that when she was in Grade Eight in elementary school she started a foundation called “Operation Christmas Child.”

According to Singh, “I implemented it and we collected non-perishable foods, hygiene products and school supplies and sent them to Third World countries. However, the focus will now be on Guyana and that exercise will commence from this year’s Christmas.”

Starting the historic 10th staging of the pageant as an underdog, Emily stunned her other contestants to capture the coveted title. “When I did my first interview with the organiser, Julie Rambali, I was very shy and nervous, even throughout the rehearsals. I think I have grown now as a person; I am a lot more confident now with who I am and how I can represent the West Indian community. I think I have a good opportunity to do that and I think I am going to use it,” she said.

In 2017, Emily was among the dancers who performed at the pageant and according to her, “I thought it was very interesting. I didn’t think it was unfair in any way, so I decided to participate and get more involved in the community.”

About the pageant itself, Emily confided that despite being confident, “I realised it didn’t matter because any one of the girls could have made a good queen. Of course, it’s nice to win. I was fairly confident because I knew I put in lots of hard work to get there.”

Still on “cloud nine” after her triumph, Emily said she was overwhelmed when the decision was announced. “It still doesn’t feel real; it was surreal and I was very happy.”

Touching on the support she had before and after the pageant, Emily said it was huge. “First and foremost, my parents and sister were responsible for selecting the evening gown and the talent song. My dance teacher, who spent hours preparing me for my dance sequence and even the audience were very supportive.”

Emily also posited that the experience of participating in the pageant “was really good as before entering the contest, I didn’t think I was a pageant girl and didn’t see myself doing stuff like that, but having gone through it, I think I will encourage [others] to do the same, since it’s an amazing experience. It’s not just about winning, but the experience gained has also strengthened my overall confidence.”

A second-year Ryerson University journalism student whose aim is to major in broadcasting and investigative journalism, Emily is also doing minors in Criminology and English. “So far, I have done some acting and have been dancing since I was five years old and also into arts and doing stuff like that.”

Emily disclosed that she enjoys the programme, which includes interviewing people on the streets and assignments whereby they write stories with seven-hour deadlines. “We also have to include quotes, video, audio and photos. I hope to go into broadcast journalism in the future, as well as doing my own freelance pieces that will shed light on issues that do not receive enough attention. Eventually, I’d like to do documentaries as well, on these issues.”

Emily’s dream is to be a role model for younger girls. “I hope I am approachable enough to answer any questions. Being a teenager in this era of social media, especially in Canada, is not easy, but I completely understand this and hope to be a role model for younger girls.”

The Miss West Indian-Canadian Pageant is the brainchild of Guyana-born Julie Rambali, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the annual Wi Canadian Expo, Wi Can Dance Competition, the founder of Wi Canadian and event organiser of the successful Wi Canadian Expo established since 2007.

Julie has been proactively involved in the Caribbean cultural scene for many years and boasts that the Miss West Indian-Canadian Pageant is the most recognised pageant in the West Indian- Canadian community. “The possibilities this pageant brings with beautiful, talented, intelligent, and cultured women enhance the spirit of the community.”

The pageant features traditional and non-traditional designer bridal wear well co-ordinated with exotic embroidery and ethnic colours. The grand opening features choreographed dance by the pageant contestants, their talent, evening gown, questions and answers and crowning presentation, accompanied by Little Miss West Indian Canadians, hilarious comedians, dancers, singers, giveaways, great raffles, free samples, and much more

Julie said this platform was created to promote the West Indian-Canadian culture and to provide the youths with a vision to be proud of for generations to come. “Everyone in the community gets involved to support this great initiative, which projects positive exposure for The Miss West Indian-Canadian Pageant.”