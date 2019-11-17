‘Nationals’ officially opened

Tia Azore, Morvin Hamilton take 10K Road Race title

DISTRICT 5’s (West Coast Berbice) Morvin Hamilton and District 10’s Tia Azore were the first athletes to cross the line in the Male and Female 10K Road Race yesterday, as the 59th National School’s Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championship officially started at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Following a posh opening ceremony where Minister with responsibility for Sports, Dr George Norton, boasted of the events vast improvement over the last four years, the two athletes entered the stadium to thunderous applause from the audience.

Azore clocked 45 minutes, 57.27 seconds (45:57.27) to win the female category, doing so ahead of District 9’s Judy Lannis (46:14.50) and Odiessa George of District 6 (50:20.68).

In the male category, Hamilton cruised to a time of 34 minutes, 51.63 seconds, to finish ahead of Calvin Williams of District 15 (36:03.24) and District 9’s Evander Seceendino (36:33.43)

Meanwhile, Norton, during his address to declare the games open, told the audience of athletes, officials and dignitaries, that his government has ensured that the games represent the birth of the participants dreams of qualifying for the Olympics.

Norton said much emphasis has been placed on leveling the playing field for athletes from the Hinterland regions with their counterparts on the mainlands, and he also said that is the collaborative efforts between the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education.

And GTU president Mark Lyte lauded the work done by the stakeholders of the games, more so those from the corporate community.

Lyte spoke profoundly of the role the games play in helping athletes to realise their dreams in the various disciplines, especially those who would go on to represent Guyana at the Carifta Games.

The Championship will conclude on November 22. Upper Demera/Kwakwani (District 10) is the most decorated district in the history of the games, and is currently the title holder.