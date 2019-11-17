King, Maloney, Lindfoot run rampant at Clash of Champions

ANDREW King and Zane Maloney ran unbeaten in their groups as the Clash of Champions race meet ended yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit.

King, the former Caribbean Champion, staved off challenges from Krisitian Jeffrey and Mark Maloney.

King ran away with three first-place finishes in group four with Zane Maloney winning all three of the SR3 radicals.

The reigning British F3 champion was untouchable, lapping almost the entire grid in the final SR3 event.

On the supersport bikes, it was Dan Lindfoot who snagged the races, riding the team Mohamed’s bikes.

(Details in tomorrow’s edition).