Essequibo women empowered during cooking classes

By Indrawattie Natram

FIFTEEN women living throughout the Pomeroon-Supenaam region are happy and satisfied at the recent Cookery classes they attended at the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE), a branch of the University of Guyana in Region Two. The women were provided with $10,000 grants, compliments of the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Social Cohesion and the Department of Youth.

Many of them are already thinking of venturing into their own catering business, having gathered the essential skills in the Industry. Munirah Reedon, a teacher by profession, was part of the classes. Reedon showered praises on the Government of Guyana for empowering the women in the region. She said she learnt many things she didn’t know and plans to share her knowledge with other children and teachers.

Gail Wong, an employee attached to Lake Mainstay Kitchen, said the experience she gained is life-changing. Wong said that she did not regret joining the classes and is excited to try out what she learnt; she is better equipped with knowledge in the setting of tables and the preparation of meals.

“I knew to cook, but I am happy that I will receive a certificate from the University of Guyana in this field. I know with this certificate I will be highly marketable in the tourism and hospitality sector,” Wong said.

Shunnell Mcintosh said that she was motivated to join the classes because of the valid certificate that is provided. She is already in the catering business and said the certificate will boost her business. Mcintosh added that she is now better polished in the field of cooking.

Home Economics Teacher Ms Verna Younge from Little Alliance village said she has been tutoring the ladies since September 30. She said the classes were a total of 40 hours and the ladies were given stipends to help offset their expenses. The vegetables and other ingredients used during the cooking classes were provided by the women. They were taught catering which embodies planning and preparation of meals, nutrition, personal and kitchen hygiene, table settings, measurement, menu planning and temperature in cooking. The retired teacher said that she was happy to be part of the womens’ lives and commented that many of the ladies will be venturing in their own businesses. The course commenced on September 30 and concluded on October 1 and the women will be provided with a certificate in December at their graduation.

Culture and Youth Officer in Region Two, Herald Alves, said that the classes were part of the department’s Community Skills Development Programme and cater for persons, especially school dropouts. He said apart from the cookery classes, persons were educated in Social Work and cake decorations. The finances provided by the ministry was to ensure that the participants carry through with the programme. Recently also, several persons benefitted from Spanish and floral arrangement classes in the Supenaam areas. The Department of Youth has also partnered with IPED in speaking with these persons and to assist them in setting up small businesses. He said follow-ups will also be made with these persons in the future and whatever assistance can be given by the government same will be done. Forty-five persons have benefitted from the three skills training programmes thus far.