Coalition not about disenfranchising anyone

Dear Editor,

REFERENCE is made to the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) claim that the APNU+AFC Coalition administration is attempting to disenfranchise Guyanese voters. The dishonest and deliberately untruthful assertion was made by that party’s General Secretary during his weekly rant that the PPP tries to pass off as a press conference. Editor, I am confident that Guyanese know better than to accept or believe such lies. After all, the PPP’s record of deceit, dishonesty, misinformation, and attempts at division speaks volumes about that party’s total lack of credibility. Editor, all things considered, one simply expects the PPP to lie.

Editor, with regard to disenfranchisement, may I remind that it is the PPP that encouraged its supporters to boycott the registration process. That boycott may have disenfranchised many young voters. Further, the PPP, by insisting on an election based on a flawed list, is clearly attempting to get into power by dishonest means. Evidently, one cannot have credible elections if the list on which the entire process is based is flawed.

The PPP’s hypocrisy is now on open display. The PPP is accusing the Coalition of something of which that dishonest party is clearly guilty. Editor, I need not say more; the evidence is right in front of the eyes of every Guyanese. And, I am sure that my Guyanese brothers and sisters can see right through the untrustworthy PPP.

Regards,

Mark DaCosta