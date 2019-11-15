Dharry battles, but falls to Australia’s Moloney in the 9th round

GUYANA’S Elton Dharry lost his Interim WBA super flyweight fight to Australian Andrew Moloney in Melbourne when an injury to his eye forced ring doctors to stop the fight in the ninth round.

According to reports out of Australia, the gutsy Dharry (24-6-1, 14 KO) had Moloney (21-0, 14 KO) in serious trouble in the fifth round, landing a beautiful right uppercut counter that stunned the 28-year-old Aussie contender. In fact, Moloney’s right knee hit the canvas, and it should have been scored a knockdown, but it happened so quickly that it’s legitimately likely that referee Ferlin Marsh just didn’t see the knee touchdown.

For the back half of the fifth round, Moloney was reeling as Dharry, 33, looked to close the show and score a serious upset. But Moloney, whose legs were pretty well gone, managed to hold and hang on through the round.

Moloney refocused and bounced back with a nice sixth round, where the tide really turned.

In that sixth round, Dharry’s right eye began to close shut due largely to the effective jab of Moloney. By the end of the sixth, Dharry clearly couldn’t see much of anything through that eye, but the officials appreciated his effort and gave him the chance to hang in there and fight back.

And he did fight back. Boxing through one eye, basically, Dharry kept landing shots, but Moloney was able to really beat up on him in the eighth round, and at the start of the ninthwhen the doctor took another look, the fight was reasonably stopped, awarding Moloney a TKO victory at 0:01 of round nine.

Dharry, was unbeaten for 10 years, prior to his fight with Andrew Moloney and the Guyanese acquitted himself extremely well in this fight, and he should get more calls. He put in a tremendous effort in what turned out to be a war of a fight, raising his profile significantly in defeat.