Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football kicks off today

THE inaugural 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football tournament will kick off tonight at the Victoria Community Centre ground, featuring four blocks – Belfield Scheme, Road Side, Middle Section and Back Dam, where the winner will pocket $100 000.

The tournament will be played in a Round-Robin format, and the two teams will advance to the final.

Today’s double-header will see Back Dam and Scheme colliding from 18:00hrs, followed by Road Side vs Middle Section. The action will continue tomorrow with Middle Section taking on Scheme from 16:00hrs, followed by Back Dam vs Road Side.

Apart from the winner’s purse, donated by the Ashton Luke Foundation and Magnum Tonic Wine, the second-place team will pocket $50 000, compliments of MVP Sports, and the Giftland Mall-located store will also present a pair of Nike Phantom Vision football cleats to the player named Most Valuable (MVP) at the end of the tournament.

The Most Disciplined Team will also receive $20 000.

GUYOIL, George Clemenson Pharmacy, Dr Desmond Nicholson, Dr Karen Cummings, Dexter Whaul, Samuel Francis, Park Square Fun City, Sign Art and the Victoria Ground Committee are the other sponsors on board.