OSCL extends kudos to GSCL for staging of PM T20 Softball Cup

THE president, executives and members of the Orlando Softball Cricket League (OSCL) have extended congratulations to Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. on the staging of the third edition of the Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup which culminated with the final at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground on Sunday, November 3.

According to OSCL Public Relations Officer Leema Jiawan: “We were gratified at the hospitality extended and the efforts made to facilitate the visiting teams.”

Jiawan commended GSCL on the excellent organisation of the tournament, pointing out that their players were having renewed feelings of elation and enthusiasm.

“The motivation was strong and OSCL was ready to face the challenges they prepared for. While it was disappointing to lose, it was refreshing to note that the games were played in good spirit and in a very professional manner.”

Jiawan posited that overall, OSCL is gratified that the event was a success, and extended kudos to all who contributed.

In response, GSCL president Ian John expressed thanks to Jiawan for her kind words and compliments to the executives and members of the league.

“We are overwhelmed to have served you and all the participants in the 2019 edition of the Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup and look forward to your continued commitment and involvement in future competitions,” John assured.

Meanwhile,. OSCL also disclosed that Orlando Cup 3 is set for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020. The tournament will be competed in three categories — All Stars, Masters Over-45, and Legends Over-50. The OSCL pointed out that the relevant rules and regulations together with other registration details will be forthcoming at a later date.

The OSCL also reminded that “these games have become a hallmark that is treasured by all teams and resonates with a nostalgic sense of excitement to players, families and friends.”