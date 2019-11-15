India Women crush Windies by 7 wickets to take  T20 series

A sterling all-round performance, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 40, helped India surge to a 3-0 series lead after the third T20 clash at the Providence National Stadium, last night.

Batting first proved to be a nightmare for the home team, who were snuffed out cheaply at the end of their 20 overs as they ended on a paltry 59-9.

India, in reply, cruised to 60 for 3 in 16.4 overs thanks mainly to Rodrigues who oozed class in her unbeaten 40 from 51 balls with four boundaries, leading the batting charge.

Only all-rounder Hayley Matthews 2-7 managed to look threatening as the home team failed to keep the five match series alive.

Forced to go at 2.95 runs an over, it was a horrid batting card for the Windies Women as all of their stars misfired terribly, with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation the only two players to reach double figures with 11 runs apiece.

The Indians were nothing short of ruthless in their bowling approach, collectively sharing the 9 wickets among them with Radha Poonam Yadav bowling a magical spell of 2-6 from her four overs and all-rounder Deepti Sharma duly lending support with 2-12.

India lost their leading run-scorer in 15-year-old Shafali Verma who was stumped by wicket-keeper Shamaine Campbelle for a duck off Matthews.

But Rodrigues played confidently as she carried her side close to the total, even surviving a caught and bowl chance after spinner Sheneta Grimmond spilled a return catch.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fell to Fletcher for 7, but the unfazed Rodrigues pushed on as she took her score into the 20’s as her team crept to 37-3 at the end of 10 overs.

Earlier, Windies suffered a huge blow as their top three batters– vice-captain and home-girl, Campbelle (02), Matthews (05), and Stacy-Ann King (07)– were back in the dressing room with 26 runs on the board.

When the team’s 50 came up, the Windies were eight down with just four overs remaining. The innings inevitably ended as the pair of Mohammed (06) and Selman (02) were left stranded in the middle.

The two teams will clash in the fourth T20 at the Providence Stadium on Sunday. The match bowls off from 13:30hrs.