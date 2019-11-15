Grudge matches in Clash of Champions begin today

ALL the bad blood, racing grudges and other issues will be put on the line from today as Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) hosts its Clash of Champions international event.

The two-day event begins today with qualifying and three races.

Street Tuner and Miracle Optical Sport Tuner

Considered the group one of circuit racing, a lot of drivers have made their entry from here. The Sport Tuner itself has a particularly interesting battle brewing from the last race meet. An alleged fuel irregularity against Raymond Seebarran has put him plumb in the path of Shan Seejatan and that battle will be renewed later today when they meet on the track. While the battle may have come down to just banter in the last few days, definite undercurrents will flow.

Group Two

Possibly one of the most competitive groups on race day, fans are often kept on their toes during this race. Coming out of the last event, there is definitely going to be a point to prove between Shan Seejatan and former Caribbean group three champion Paul Vieira.

The duo went toe-to-toe at the last instance with Vieira finishing a close second but this time around, who knows the outcome? Toss in Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Trinidad’s Aaron Achan and Darrel Singh and Barbados Ahmed Esuf and there is sure to be a more mouthwatering prospect.

Group Three

The returning Stefan Jeffrey renews his battle with Vishok Persaud in this class after the former had mechanical issues in the last round. Still, they will have to fight with longstanding group three campaigner, Danny Persuad, as well as the Toyota Starlet crew of Rameez Mohamed, Motilall Deodass and Anand Ramchand.

Starlet Cup

Again, the big three in Rameez Mohamed, Motilall Deodass and Anand Ramchand will meet on the track to decide the best of the best but returning drivers Syad Hassan and Afraz Allie are eager to get themselves on the podium, so this should be an interesting class. Add in Allan Da Silva and fans can expect action from laps one through 10.

Group Four

Andrew King is expected to be out in full force to defend his championship from all challengers, chief of which is expected to come from Kristian and Kevin Jeffrey. The former, a two-time Caribbean Champion will also be eager for some on track action at the event after missing most of the year. There is also the dark horses in Vishok Persaud and Neil Persaud (not related), as well as Danny Persaud and there is sure to be a battle worth watching.

Radical Sr3

Zane Maloney has positioned himself as the man to watch in this class having flown in from Europe to be a part of the Radical Caribbean Cup 2019. The reigning British F4 Champion will come up against Kristian Jeffrey as the lone Guyanese with his dad Sean, uncles Mark and Stuart and Jamaican William Myers on track. Trinidad’s Kristian Boodoosingh is also expected in the mix.

Superbikes

Similarly, team Mohamed’s Enterprise and their riders are the men to beat with Harry Truelove and Richard Cooper returning alongside newcomer Dan Lindfoot. Their challengers are returning former champion Nikhil Seereeram, Steven Vieira and Matthew Vieira who are no pushovers.

Action begins at 10:00hrs today and 08:00hrs tomorrow with adults being charged $2 000 for entry and children $1 000. Children under 10 years are free.