GFF president nominated to Organising Committee for CONCACAF Competitions

FOLLOWING the recent show of confidence by the membership of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) by giving GFF president Wayne Forde a new mandate for another four-year term, CONCACAF has shown similar sureness by nominating Forde as a Member to the Organising Committee for CONCACAF Competitions.

CONCACAF General Secretary, Philippe Maggio, wrote to Forde on November 12 confirming the nomination.

Forde, who previously served on the CONCACAF Governance Committee from November 2016, expressed delight at being able to continue to serve the sport at the highest level in the Confederation.

He said that his usual high level of service would continue as he and colleagues work collectively to bring out the best in all 41 Member Associations of CONCACAF.

“I welcome every opportunity to serve football and will bring the same energy and commitment I brought to the CONCACAF Governance Committee. During my tenure on the Governance Committee, we successfully piloted many important policies which continue to inform the work of the Confederation.

As it relates to my goal for the Competition Committee, I would like to offer a Caribbean perspective of the impact and challenges, the welcome increase in international competitions has had on the countries within our Region.”