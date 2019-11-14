Work on Leguan stelling to restart next week

WORK on the Leguan Ferry Stelling will re-commence next week, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has announced.

The ministry said that the contractor responsible for the rehabilitation is scheduled to recommence works by next week. It was reported to the Ministry that persons using the Stelling would be afraid to do so due to its current deplorable state. “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and assure the public that the facility will be upgraded to the required standard soon,” the ministry said in a notice.

It added that works were indeed put on a standstill to iron out technical matters which have already been resolved, as was highlighted in a report published by the Guyana Chronicle on October 30, 2019. “Against this backdrop, we note, with pleasure, that the contractor is currently being ‘mobilised’ and works are expected to resume within a few days.”