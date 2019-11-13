‘Shots’ wanted for murder of court tout

TERRENCE Pitt called “Sonna Boy” or “Shots”, 26, is wanted by police for questioning in relation to the murder of Darrell Breedy on November 5 at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Breedy, 53, of Lot 2037 Hummingbird Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot and killed after two gunmen broke into his home and robbed him of $11,000 and his television.

Breedy was a tout outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He leaves to mourn his wife, his mother and two stepchildren.

Pitt’s last known addresses are ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown and Third Street Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Terrence Pitt is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-1611, 225-6940, 226-7065, 226-2870, 227-1149, 225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.