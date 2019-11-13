FIFA President congratulates GFF president and new GFF Executive

PRESIDENT of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, yesterday dispatched a letter to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) congratulating their re-elected president, Wayne Forde and his executive following the GFF’s Extraordinary Congress which took place at the Pegasus Hotel on Saturday last.

“I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your recent re-election as President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for the 2019-23 period at the GFF’s extraordinary congress on Saturday, 9 November,” Infantino said.

The FIFA boss also noted, “I would be grateful if you could also convey my congratulations to the vice presidents and all Executive Committee members elected and re-elected with you. I also seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts and for your contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in your country.”

“The best of luck for this second mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to continuing to work with you and to witness Guyanese football’s steady growth in the years to come,” he added.

Forde will have Bruce Lovell as his First Vice President, Rawlston Adams, Second Vice President and Thandi McAllister, Third Vice President.

Executive Committee members returned to office are: Dion Inniss, Magzene Stewart, Rayan Farias, Carmel Williams, and newly-elected member Terrence Mitchell, who replaces Keith O’Jeer.