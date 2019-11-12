Man says killed wife in self defence six years ago

– DDP advice being sought

After being on the run for six years, Floyd Rodrigues, who was arrested recently in Mahdia, Region Eight, claims that he accidentally killed his reputed wife in an act of self defence, police said.

The case is currently before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. In July 2013, the body of 19-year-old Gwenette Alexander was found by her neighbour who was working close to where the young woman’s shop was located.

Relatives had described the young lady as an entrepreneur since she left high school and decided to start her own business in Tinapu. However, six years ago in Tinapu Backdam, North West District (NWD), an argument erupted between the suspect and Alexander, a mother of two.

Rodrigues claimed that he was attacked by Alexander with a knife and received three stab wounds about the body, but during the confrontation he allegedly pushed her and ran. Upon his return to the scene, he allegedly saw her lying face down on the floor. When he turned her over, a knife was stuck in her abdomen and she was motionless. In a state of panic, the injured Rodrigues picked up his children and fled the area.

He had contacted Alexander’s mother and told her what had happened. Police later found her body lying on a bed with the throat slashed and stab wounds to the abdomen. Investigators later discovered that Rodrigues had paid a farmer to take him and his two children to Red Hill, Barima-Waini, NWD.