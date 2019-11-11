Over $3M donated to Guyana’s war veterans

– President Granger assures Servicemen they will not be neglected

– pledges enforcement of Veterans Act

OVER $3M will go towards the welfare of Guyana’s remaining veterans who fought in World War II, following a string of pledges made to the Guyana Veterans’ Legion (GVL) on Sunday.

One million dollars of the total sum was donated by President David Granger, while the same amount was donated by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Patrick West made the financial contribution on the force’s behalf.

The pledges were made at the Legion’s Remembrance Ceremony, which was held subsequent to the wreath-laying ceremony at the War Monument in observance of Remembrance Day.

Other sums on behalf of agencies and/or individuals came from Prime Minister (ag) and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams; Guyana Prison Service (GPS) Director, Gladwin Samuels; the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle; the Joint Services; the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Director-General, Lt Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field; Guyana Police Force (GPF) Police Commissioner, Leslie James; Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA), Aubrey Heath-Retemyer; the City Constabulary and others.

In his address, the President said that there has been progress in improving the lives of Guyanese veterans; he added that this progress will be accelerated under the current administration.

To the applause of the audience he announced that the Veterans Act will be enacted in 2020.

“The Veterans Act to ensure that veterans’ benefits are secured by law will also be enacted in the coming year,” he said.

The Act would see that benefits due to veterans will be placed on a sound, legal basis for their benefit and the benefit of their families.

The President had stated in 2016: “The entitlements of soldiers and their families must be guaranteed and secured under law, so as to avoid future misunderstandings about such entitlements.”

As Leader of the Opposition in 2013, President Granger had moved a motion in the National Assembly on November 21 calling for the establishment of a National Veterans’ Commission.

Although it became Resolution No 60, it was never assented to by then President Donald Ramotar.

At the ceremony, President Granger reminded the veterans that it was under his administration that the National Veterans Commission was convened in 2016 with instructions to look into the living conditions of veterans and make recommendations for improvements.

The President gave an update on Sunday that the recommendations are being implemented.

He also spoke to the Veterans’ Trust, which he said will be an established means to save resources for the purpose of education, training and the re-settlement of veterans in society.

The Head of State also noted that the National Veterans Home is actively receiving assistance form the GDF, while the GVL receives an annual subvention.

“Your government iterates its support for its own servicemen and women. Veterans must never again be neglected,” he said.

At the ceremony remarks came too from President of the GVL, Lieutenant Colonel (retired), George Gomes; Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn.

Quinn said that in attending the ceremony, it is neither war nor death that is being honoured but rather the commemoration of those who have given their lives in service of their respective countries.

He urged the gathering to use the period of remembrance to understand the value of service for country.

“Sadly, the world remains a dangerous place. Servicemen and women continue to protect us in difficult and dangerous situations. Many of us here have lost friends, colleagues and even family members in service and it is important that we honour their memories. They have not died in vain,” the High Commissioner said.

At the end of the ceremony, the President and other diplomats greeted the veterans with special greetings extended to Benjamin Durant, who will become 101 years old on November 15, 2019.

Durant has some 30 children and twice as many grandchildren and great grands, some of whom turned out to the Veterans’ Legion headquarters in a show of support.