9000+ persons in Reg. 4 fail to uplift ID Cards

APPROXIMATELY 9,343 persons from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) have not collected their Identification (ID) cards from a list of over 18,000 names published by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in the local newspapers. In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), some 3,267 persons have not uplifted their IDs.

The list of names was published in the local newspapers on Saturday by the Elections Commission. On Sunday, GECOM, in response to a request made by media operatives, provided a breakdown of the information, highlighting not only the registration areas but regions where persons have failed to uplift their ID cards.

In addition to Regions Four and Six, 313 persons from Region One (Barima-Waini) have not collected their ID cards while 548 ID cards in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have not been collected. Over in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 2,401 ID cards are still within GECOM’s possession, while in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) there are 1,094. In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 280 ID cards are to be collected, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), 124 and in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) another 263 ID cards are still to be collected. The area with the highest number of persons in question is Coldingen at 2,410, followed by Whim at 1,357.

It is unclear why these individuals have not uplifted their ID cards. While a percentage of these Guyanese may have migrated, it is still unclear why others have not found it necessary to collect their ID cards.

Earlier, it was opined that these individuals may be resident of remote or hinterland regions challenged with limited access to GECOM’s offices, however, from the information sent out by the Commission, the least amount of uncollected ID cards come from far flung registration areas such as Kamarang in Region 7, which recorded only 19 and Port Kaituma (Region One) which recorded only 29.

In addition to the publishing of names, registered mails will also be sent by GECOM, urging the individuals to pick up their ID cards. The names of these individuals who fail to collect their ID cards within 21 days will be excluded from the Official List of Electors [OLE] and placed on a Supplementary List on Elections Day. However, they will still be permitted to vote should they turn up with other appropriate identification.

Chairman of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, said it is “worrying” when such a high number of persons, some for more than 11 years, have not taken the opportunity to collect their ID cards.

In the past, efforts have been made to contact these individuals but they have still not yet verified their existence in the country.

Added to this, to the best of its ability, the General Registrar’s Office (GRO) has eliminated the names of persons who have died from the list once touted to be as much as 20,000.

While some GECOM Commissioners believe that these persons might be part of a scheme of the Opposition to rig the upcoming elections, members of the Opposition have denied same and have argued that the non-collection of ID cards could simply be a choice.

“I don’t want my ID card. I don’t need it. I have other forms of ID plus I’m not able with the time and the lines to pick it up. I would also have to travel far at great expense in this very poorly performing Economy to get my said ID…” Opposition Member of Parliament, Priya Manickchand posted on social media attempting to explain what could be the decision or situation of some persons.

However, this still does not explain the reason why someone, resident in Guyana and residing in urban areas, would refuse an ID card. The possession of an ID card enables persons to obtain old age pension, secure a driver’s licence or a loan, apply for a passport, obtain police clearance, transact business at the bank or post office, collect National Insurance benefits and more.

The complete breakdown provided by the Commission shows that from Region One, collectively at the Moruca, Port Kaituma and Mabaruma registration areas, there are 313 uncollected ID cards.

In Region Two, from the Charity and Anna Regina registration areas, this stands at 548. A total of 2,401 persons have not collected their ID cards from the registration areas of La Grange, Parika and Plantain Walk in Region Three.

From the Coldingen, East Bank, North Georgetown, South Georgetown, Sherriff Street, Soesdyke and the Church of the Transfiguration Annex registration areas in Region Four, there is a total of 9,343 uncollected ID cards.

From Region Five, collectively at the Fort Wellington and Mahaicony registration areas, there are 1,094. In Region 6, from the Corriverton, Whim and New Amsterdam registration areas, there are 3,267. A total of 261 uncollected cards come from the registration area of Bartica in Region 7 while 124 come from registration areas in Mahdia and Paramakatoi.

In region 9, at Lethem and Annai combined, there are 263 and, in Region 10 at Mackenzie or Wismar, there are 776. Should these persons come into contact with the notices or letters of the Commission, the Chair has urged these to come forward as the Commission simply wishes to verify their existence. The Commission has also noted that it is within its legal right to do so in keeping with the proviso of Section 668 of the National Registration (Amendment) Act 2005.