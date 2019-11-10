AS artists, we are constantly creating new things. Often, we seek opportunities to display our work to the public. Art exhibitions hold a mirror up to society, reflecting its interests and concerns, while at the same time challenging its ideologies and preconceptions. The Agri-Tourism Expo was a great opportunity for us Guyanese artists, to display our work and we took advantage of it. It was held on the 1st and 2nd November 2019 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. While we take part in exhibitions, hoping that they would yield much financial gain, participation also presents the opportunity for marketing and networking.

The exposition, which was a public exhibition of art and trade goods catered for persons within the arts and agricultural fields. Members of the Guyana Women Artists’ Association participated in this venture. Our display comprised textiles — both fabric and construction work, drawings, ceramics and paintings. I met both young and seasoned entrepreneurs who shared some words of wisdom and encouragement. I must admit I was a bit frustrated on account of the poor attendance and lack of enthusiasm of patrons and thought: “This expo is in no way profitable for me.” But just then I heard some words of wisdom. “Young lady, don’t see this as an opportunity to make fast money. It is an opportunity for you to market yourself and build a network. You can distribute 50 business cards and only get three customers. Out of those three, one can purchase items amounting to as much as 20 customers. Don’t be discouraged, better days are coming. Take it one day at a time.” These were the words of a beauty soap business owner. Talk about a word in season! It was just what I needed to hear.

Hence, I wish to highlight some advantages and disadvantages of exhibition opportunities. The greatest disadvantage is an investment with no immediate returns. Besides that, there’s the risk of others using your ideas, a risk that every entrepreneur must take. On the other hand, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages: exhibitions present opportunities to analyse our strengths, weaknesses, and threats. When this is effectively done, we can better serve the needs of our customers. Exhibitions allow for feedback, both negative and positive. It is a learning experience. We can build a network with potential suppliers by offering our artistic services and persons with similar business interest. There is an opportunity to meet with potential investors and so much more.

Guyanese are gifted individuals. Many of us long for opportunities to display our work to the public. At the Agri-Tourism Expo, I met a young lady who recently graduated from the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA). Her display was her final-year project, which was a cake mix powder. I was impressed with her packaging. To me, she is Guyana’s own Betty Crocker. I also saw soaps that were made with creative moulds and more. Although these items aren’t in themselves art, elements of art are used in the packaging. This shows that art is in everything. As we work towards building our tourism sector, we must remember that art plays an integral role in sustaining it. Artists should use every opportunity to exhibit their craft, because the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.