Bandits caught following Cotton Field robbery

Two men who robbed a a popular hot-dog vendor on the Essequibo Coast on Friday night, were caught by residents and received a sound beating before they were rescued by the police.

Residents of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast caught the two men after they robbed popular hot dog vendor Johnathan Banaresee sometime around 21:00 hours on Friday night.

The two have been identified as 19-year-old Camara Morrison and suspect 27-year-old Norlando Brown.

According to the owner of the food stall,he operates on the western side of the Cotton Field Public Road in the vicinity of Shawn’s Mini.

He related that he was tending to his business when he was approached by two masked men. One of the men placed a knife to his neck and told him to sit on a nearby bench.

One of the suspects demanded cash and began to search his pants pockets and took away a large sum of cash which he had that concealed on his person.

He said the men ran from the scene and villagers were immediately alerted about the incident.The men were pursued and hauled out from a trench.

Police have since launched an investigation and are currently reviewing surveillance footage as they investigate they robbery.

(Indrawattie Natram)