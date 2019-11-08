Unbeaten Drayton and Tiwari to battle in round four of GAICO chess today

NATIONAL Champion Anthony Drayton and Errol Tiwari are set to battle in round four of the seven-round GAICO Construction Chess, which will be played off today at the National Sports Resource and Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue.

The duo are currently unbeaten after three rounds and are tied for the top spot on the points table.

Third place on the leader board isWendell Meusa, who is currently on 2.5 points.

Like Drayton and Tiwari, Candidate Master (CM) Meusa is also unbeaten. Neither he nor his opponent Roberto Neto could have made the first round on Saturday, so they settled for half-a-point each.

Since then Meusa has won two straight games, including one on Sunday afternoon against Justino DaSilva.

Although Meusa was expected to win that clash, there have been several upsets so far.

Jaden Taylor held seasoned campaigner Loris Nathoo to a draw in round one, while he surprised Adrian Roopnarine in round three. National Junior champion Andre Jagnandan defeated current GCF president Frankie Farley in round one, while Chino Chung upset Ronuel Greenidge in round two.

Meanwhile ,since National Strongman Carlos Petterson-Griffith, who was en-route to winning his title at the National Gymnasium on Sunday, could not compete then, his battle with Shiv Nandalall was pushed to Wednesday evening at the Ocean Spray International Hotel.

Nandalall won that battle. Currently he and seven other players are tied for the fourth position on two point each.