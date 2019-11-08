Thomas credits knowledge gained  in recent  CPL for his century

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Devon Thomas has credited the knowledge gained in the recent Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for his current form which saw him stroke his second List A hundred in Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ victory over title-holders Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners here Wednesday.

The right-hander gathered 105 as the hosts raised the curtain on the Regional Super50 with a crushing 198-run win at Warner Park.

“It’s not just this innings. I learnt a lot during the Caribbean Premier League so I am just trying to take those things into my game a lot more,” said Thomas, who turned out for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the regional T20 tournament.

“Playing with a few overseas players, I spoke with them and they told me what’s up – even the coaches – so I just want to put a few of things into my game and try to make them work.”

He added: “It (hundred) was very special to me. I have only one List “A” hundred, so this was my second, and I am very pleased to have reached the milestone.

“I have been batting pretty well from the Leeward Islands Cricket Board tournament (which preceded the Super50 Cup) and I have tried to remain in that same frame of mind.”

Thomas arrived at the crease at 67 for two in the 19th over and quickly asserted control for Hurricanes, smashing 10 fours and a six in bold 93-ball knock.

And by the time he departed in the penultimate over, the hosts were poised for an imposing total, eventually finishing on 292 for seven.

He praised Amir Jangoo (39) and Kieran Powell (30) for laying the foundation for the innings.

“They set up the game for us and for me to rotate the strike and try to start batting deep into the overs,” he pointed out.

“I said to myself I wanted to bat [to] 42 overs and ended up batting [to 49 overs], but it was a good team effort from everyone and we are pleased that it all worked out in this game.”

The victory ensured Hurricanes started the tournament on a winning note, though with sterner tests to come against the likes of multiple-time champions Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions.

And Thomas said he would be looking to extend his form against all opposition.

“It’s good. We are playing at home. We know this pitch much better than the rest of the teams, so it will be a good tournament,” he noted.

“There will be challenges too, but for me this tournament I want to really stand out this year, especially since it will be my 30th birthday next week.”