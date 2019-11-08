SHC Silencers, GBTI GCC Spartans win big on opening night

THE sixth Annual Junior Indoor Hockey Championships got off to an exciting start on Wednesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the SHC Silencers and the GBTI GCC Spartans being the big winners of the night.

In the Farfan & Mendes U-16 girls division, the GBTI GCC Spartans cruised to an easy 10-0 victory over YMCA Old Fort which was the largest margin of victory for the evening.

Prolific goal scorer, Abosaide Cadogan led with four goals, Madison Fernandes and Sarah Klautky scored doubles, while Haley Carpenter and Madison Singh scored one each.

The SHC Supreme outplayed their club counterparts, the SHC Sensations, by 2-1 in the other U-16 girls matchup of the evening. Charlia Webb and Mariah Seegobind were the scorers for the Supremes while Dharanee Meghoo scored one for the Sensations.

In the Farfan & Mendes boy’s U-16 division, the SHC Silencers tamed the GCC War Dogs with a 3-1 win. Baraka Garnett led the score sheet with two goals while teammate, Nkhuma Hutson, scored a single.

Jonathan Bissoon was the lone goal scorer for the War Dogs. The Silencers then established their dominance by returning to the floor later the same evening to exact a 4-0 beating of the Joseph Warriors.

This time the scoring was evenly shared between Nkhuma Hutson, Baraka Garnett, Javid Hussain and Jabari Lovell. The SHC Shockwave and YMCA Old Fort ended in a 0-0 draw for the third match in this division.

The GBTI GCC Spartans began their campaign in the Sunshine Snacks Girls U-21 competition in similar fashion to the Under-16. Sarah Klautky amassed a hat-trick of goals in the Spartans 7-0 victory over YMCA Old Fort including a brilliant solo effort in the 13th minute. Abosaide Cadogan added two goals while Madison Fernandes and Kirsten completed the table with one goal each.

The most entertaining match of the evening saw the YMCA Old Fort Under-21 boys come from behind to defeat the GCC Pitbulls by 3-2.

After Samuel Woodroffe put the Pitbulls up in the 7th minute, Old Fort came storming back with three goals in the next ten minutes via Omar Hopkinson, Nandalall Persaud and Luis Adams. Rahim Oliver managed to draw GCC back within one in the dying seconds of the match which saw Old Fort through to the 3-2 win.

Matches continue for the rest of the week with the finals scheduled for Sunday.