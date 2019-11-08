Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3X3 Basketball Classic on from tonight

– ‘STUFF’ to present basketball sneakers to MVP

SOME of the country’s top ‘ballers’ will converge on the Burnham Basketball Court tonight, when the two-day Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3X3 Classic bounces off.

With $300,000 up for grabs for the winner, over 25 ‘3X3’ teams will take to the court in order to stake claim to the inaugural title. Second place will pocket $100,000 and third place $50,000. The Andrew Ifill MVP will also be up for grabs.

Ansa McAl under their Mackeson brand is the tournament’s title sponsor, while the Guyana Lottery Company’s Let’s Bet Sports, FireSide Grill, JD Carn ICT Guyana Inc., Allegiance Corporations Inc., the National Sports Commission, Chung’s Global Enterprise and Trophy Stall are the other sponsors.

According to Toney, over 25 teams have so far registered for the tournament that will also have a four-point shot, compliments of FireSide Grill.

Toney said that the popular food establishment which is known for their creative and fresh seafood line and other exotic cuisines, will give $1,000 to every player who makes a basket from the spot on the court.

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) will also be hosting their National 3-point Shoot Out on Sunday. The winner will walk away with $25,000, one basketball and a year bragging rights as the country’s top marksman from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Toney pointed out that the opening night of the tournament will be bitter-sweet, since a night of reflection and celebration on the life of former National Basketball Player Andrew Ifill will be held.

The teams will play in a round-robin/knock out format, with the two finalists being outfitted by JD Carn ICT Guyana Inc.

Meanwhile, former National basketball player Kester Gomes was the latest sponsor to come on board, offering a basketball sneakers to the player named Most Valuable at the conclusion at the two-day championship.

Gomes, through his online sneakers store ‘STUFF’, made the presentation to Toney recently, while adding that it was his way of not only giving back to the sport, but also advertise his brand.