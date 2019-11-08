Guyana Beverage Inc. backs Busta T20, ‘Champion of Champions’ cricket tournaments

–company gives sponsorship to Berbice and East Coast

GUYANA Beverage Inc., on Friday, threw their support behind cricket in a major way by sponsoring the upcoming Busta East Coast T20 tournament as well the Berbice ‘Champion of Champions’ 40-Overs competition.

Manager Raymond Govinda presented the two respective cheques to Hilbert Foster, President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Mr. Chandrapaul Pickaram of the Busta Enterprise Sports Club, during yesterday afternoon’s launching held at the company’s Diamond, EBD location.

Foster will spearhead the upcoming Champion of Champions 40 Overs match in Berbice, 1st division tournament which has been on the rise since its birth in 2004. The tournament is slated to bowl off on Monday November 11, and features 11 teams playing in a knockout format.

The Busta T20, one of the biggest cricket tournaments held on the East Coast annually, will be hosting its tenth edition of the competition. Chandrapaul stated that it was good to see the partnership between the Enterprise Club, which was practically adopted by the Busta soft drink brand, continue to blossom over the years.

He said the sponsorship over the years has helped the club to develop but also produce a few Guyana and West Indies players. He thanked Guyana Beverage Inc. for their vision and trust in the development of cricket on the East Coast of Demerara.

Govinda, during his brief remarks, said that the company, over the years, has thrown its support behind all facets of sports locally and cricket is no different. He highlighted that it is the company’s social responsibility to give back to the youths and to help encourage more youngsters to follow up sports and divert from any negative paths that present itself in life.

The Busta T20 tourney is set to bowl off from November 16 and will feature some 16 teams battling it out for bragging rights and spoils.