GFF/EBFA Senior League

Matches set to continue this weekend at Providence

COMPETITION in the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Senior League sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will continue today and tomorrow at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Today’s matches from 14:00hrs will see Herstelling Raiders coming up against Diamond United from 14:00hrs followed by Friendship All Stars against Agricola Red Triangle.

Tomorrow from 12:00hrs, Soesdyke Falcons will come up against Timehri Panthers; Grove Hi Tech matches skills with Mocha Champs from 14:00hrs with the feature game between Kuru Kururu Warriors and Agricola Red Triangle from 16:0hrs.

In back to back matches last weekend when the league re-started, Timehri Panthers trounced Herstelling Raiders 6-0 on Sunday after edging old rivals, Grove Hi Tech 2-1 on Saturday.

Their win over Herstelling raiders was achieved on account of Tyrone Khan’s hat-trick in the 26th, 36th and 85th minute. There was one each for Shanon Samnauth in the 66th, Oliver Denny in the 75th and Tyrell Khan in the 82nd minute.

Their goal scorers against Grove Hi Tech were Samnauth (4th) and Travis Thornhill in the 61st minute. Grove had equalised in the 55th minute but Thornhill’s strike sealed full points for Timehri.

Mocha Champs thumped Friendship All Stars 4-1 on Sunday, thanks to goals from Ulrick Griffith (5th), Stephan Daniels (11th), Shawn Gilbert (67th) and Tyrone James in the 70th minute. Friendship All Stars consolation goal came off the boot of

Kuru Kururu Warriors gained a walk over from Diamond United, Soesdyke Falcons enjoyed a similar result over Agricola Red Triangle.