Banks DIH pumps $2M into BCB 1st division tournament

BEVERAGE giant Banks DIH, on Friday, pumped in excess of GY$2M into the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) as the two entities prepare to stage the Banks Beer 1st Division two-day tournament.

Friday’s major deal was confirmed at the company’s Thirst Park location, where BCB President, Hilbert Foster, received the sponsorship cheque from Banks Beer Brand Manager, Brian Choo Hen, who made the donation ahead of the upcoming competition.

Foster noted that it was good to have the continued support from the company which has been one of Guyana’s premier sponsors of sports across the board. Foster said the move will further aid in the development of cricketers in the ancient county.

Choo Hen noted that the company and by extension, the brand, are happy to be associated with the BCB and cricket expansion. He said the commitment that Banks DIH has shown over the years is a staunch reminder of their love for sports in Guyana as well as developing players from the Berbice district.

The tournament is set to bowl off next weekend – November 16 – and will feature teams like; Blairmont, Young Warriors, Tucber Park, Albion, Rose Hall Town Thunderbolt Flour, West Berbice and Rose Hall Canje.

Teams will be battling for lucrative cash prizes which range from; first place – $150,000, second place – $100,000 and third place – $75,000. Notable players set to be a part of the tournament include Shimron Hetmyer, Clinton Pestano, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Johnathan Foo, Gudakesh Motie and other top stars.