ANSA McAL/ Dewars Rum Golf tourney tees off Sunday

ANSA McAL, in collaboration with the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), on Thursday, launched the inaugural Dewars Golf Tournament set to tee off tomorrow.

The company, through its Dewars brand, which is a blended Scotch/Whisky, will have its name attached to this weekend’s event which is set to be well-supported by the local fraternity.

The LGC and the beverage giant held their official launch at the company’s East Coast Demerara BV location, where LGC president Aleem Hussain Brand coordinator for Dewars Rum, Timothy Sammy; and Corporate Communications Officer, Treiston Joseph, were all excited over the venture.

Hussain said that it was good to have yet another new sponsor on board as Golf continues to develop in Guyana. With the landscape improving for the sport, Hussain believed that it was crucial to incorporate more entities and with Ansa McAL being a longtime supporter of Golf, it was good to have the continued support.

Both Joseph and Sammy, during their brief remarks, pointed out that the company and Brand were pleased to be a part of this weekend’s activity, as it has become an annual tradition for the two to cap off the year with an Invitational.

The two executives further added that the beverage company, over the years, has been proud to be one of the premier sponsors of Golf in Guyana, hosting a number of brand-sponsored tournaments in the past and, as such, they are happy to continue the tradition.