A 35-year-old man died on Monday after a tree fell on him at Isserenu Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River.

Dead is Shamlall Moralis, a miner of 180 Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that on Monday, at around 11:00hrs, Moralis was working along with others, close to an excavator whose operator struck a tree. The tree fell and fatally struck Moralis.

The man’s body was taken to Olive Creek and later flown to the city.

Police are investigating the incident.