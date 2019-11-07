Food and Drug blocks four containers of assorted items from Canada

…over allegations of malpractice on the part of the importer

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD), on Wednesday, disclosed that it has blocked four containers of assorted food items from entering Guyana from Canada over allegations of malpractice on the part of the importer.

The foods were being imported by Faizal Asif Iqbal Alli of Lot 83 Mon Repos Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. In a statement, Director of the Food and Drug Department, Dr. Marlan Cole explained that many attempts by the department’s inspectors to conduct inspections and locate several bonds operated by Alli proved futile. He noted too that a number of reports of alleged malpractices have been filed against the importer by consumers. Based on those allegations and the difficulties experienced by the department, a decision was taken to conduct a detailed examination of the items in the four containers of assorted food items.

Detailed examinations and sampling of the container’s content were carried out on October 25 and October 30, 2019, and inspectors found that the items were tampered with.

“Expiry dates were deliberately removed and extended with a date marking machine. The damaged area on boxes where the original date was removed in now concealed using a sticker bearing a Canadian flag. Some products were deliberately removed from the original container or packages and placed into bulk container void of labelling details. All suspected to be expired or short dated,” Dr. Cole reported.

It was noted that most, if not all items of food were close dated with less than 75 per cent of the shelf life remaining before importation. Some items were labelled with misleading information, Dr. Cole said. Citing an example, he said Acetic Acid was labelled as ‘White Vinegar.’

“Based on the Inspectors’ report, according to Part II Section 6 (1) of the laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:0, a decision was taken by the Department to refuse entry of the four (4) containers with substandard items of food and as required by regulation Part 1. 11. (3) of the Food and Drug Regulation,” the Food and Drug Director explained.

He noted that the importer was informed of the department’s decision. “Inspections will now be urgently be carried out at retail premises across Guyana since two (2) of the containers bearing substandard items were electronically released from the port of entry without the Department’s consent or approval on,” Dr. Cole said.

When Alli’s premises were visited, none of the items were located. As such, the department will exchange communication and details of this practice with the Canadian Food Exporters Association.

“Details of this practice and the affected products will be shared at our National Food Safety and Control Committee Meeting (NFSCCM) which will be hosted on November 12, where members (Inspectors) will be asked to carry out detail inspections and sensitisation in their respective regions across Guyana, since this practice is suspected to have been ongoing,” Dr. Cole said.

He disclosed too that the Food and Drug Department will be taking legal action against Alli for knowingly or deliberately facilitating the importation and release of substandard articles of food to be used by the general populace of Guyana.

“Consumers and retailers are therefore asked to be very vigilant and pay attention to the labels of products and to ensure dates are not tampered with. In addition, consumers are being advised to ensure they make purchase of items of food that are properly labelled in English, have clearly written date marks, with a complete address of the manufacturer and with font sizes that are clearly legible to the naked eye,” Dr. Cole urged.