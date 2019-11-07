Exxon New York trial is a sideshow for Guyana

Dear Editor,

THE trial between ExxonMobil and New York’s attorney general is playing out a long way away, but the ripples are everywhere. Exxon’s operations span the globe, and anywhere there is a well, rig, vessel or vehicle with their name on it, people are wondering “what does this mean for us?” While I will watch the proceedings with interest from afar, my ultimate concern lies with my country. For Guyana, the most important thing is the company’s ability to extract oil from deep ocean waters.

That isn’t what the New York case is about. At the risk of oversimplifying, the New York AG accuses Exxon of misleading its investors over the expected cost impact climate change would have on the company and investors’ dollars. Exxon claims that the AG is deliberately misrepresenting a simple planning and budgeting process. Either way, the trial kicked off as a blockbuster fight over climate change, but has degenerated into bickering over accounting. If there is a case to be made, the world must trust the New York AG to make it, but reports from this weekend indicate that the AG struggled to produce any definitive evidence

At this stage, we cannot predict which way the New York court will decide. Either way, the verdict won’t change the fact that Exxon is the global standard for deep-water development. The company boasts talented scientists, geologists, engineers, and more. Its safety culture is renowned for its intensity and discipline. Even critics of the project here in Guyana acknowledge that Exxon is one of the only companies in the world qualified to safely develop our resources. Other countries, such as Canada, Australia, and Norway, also place their trust in Exxon.

As it stands, the trial in New York has little bearing on Guyana. Oil production could start here as early as December, according to reports. That means that revenues will begin flowing sooner as well. Guyana is about to take the first step on a new and transformative journey. We should focus our attention on the work that is left to be done here and now.

Sincerely,

Clement Smith