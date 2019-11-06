THE state of panditai (Hindu Priest-craft)  IN GUYANA

Dear Editor

Historical Framework

WITH the abolition of slavery in 1834 and the termination of the system of apprenticeship in 1838, many ex-slaves abandoned the sugar plantations, resulting in a grave labour shortage. In the search for a reliable labour force, labourers from India were imported under the Indentureship system.

The system of indentureship lasted from 1838 to 1917, during which 238,909 labourers were imported. The majority were drawn from the rural hinterlands of North India; a small fraction was recruited from southern India.

Of the 238,909 indentured labourers, the vast majority were Hindus and of the lower castes. A small percentage were traditional Brahmins. They provided ‘spiritual food’ for the indentured immigrants; they performed their religious rites and read from the scripture; this work was continued by their descendants. Their limited knowledge on Hinduism – its lore and practices – was passed on to them by their fathers and grandfathers who themselves were limited in their knowledge. However, within their own limitations, they kept Hinduism going.

Towards the latter half of the last century, (from the 60s), the Brahmins found it more lucrative for their sons to venture into the more profitable professions of law, medicine, teaching, etc. One can now find them in all fields of public life. They are businessmen, farmers, bus drivers, carpenters, teachers, public servants, policemen, politicians, etc. Fewer and fewer Brahmins are becoming priests, and of those who are priests, not many make their livelihoods entirely from the practise of their craft.

As might be expected, traditional non-Brahmin Hindus have been filling the gap, some with distinction. They are largely self-trained and come from all backgrounds. A few with secondary and university education have acquired a remarkable proficiency. Though initially there were some hesitation on the part of the Hindu population to accept them, that reservation is now gone. The caste-system has undergone a transformation in the New World.

However, towards the end of the last century, (last decade), there began a steady decline in the skill and quality of Hindu priests (pandits), including the non-traditional Brahmins. The rituals, as well as future of Hinduism, now rest on a very small and rapidly dwindling body of knowledgeable priests.

Knowledge of Sanskrit – Essential

All rituals and ceremonies (poojaa, havan, birth, initiation, marriage, death and after-death ceremonies, etc.), are in Sanskrit. All texts (Vedas, Gita, Upanishads, Puranas, etc), are in Sanskrit. All prayers are also in Sanskrit. Sanskrit is therefore a most essential tool for the pandit to ply his trade. But the pandits have very little or no knowledge of Sanskrit, (not to mention other areas of Hinduism. It is like a person with no knowledge of Spanish reading from a Spanish text! He makes a mess of it. The pandits are making a ‘mess’ of Hindu lore and practices.

We should remember that the pandits’ knowledge, in most cases, was passed on to them by an earlier generation of pandits, (mostly their parents and grandparents), who themselves were limited in their knowledge. And, whatever the shortcomings, there has never been a concerted effort to pass on the tradition by those who knew. On the other hand, there is no genuine effort presently on the part of the pandits to improve themselves.

Documentation of the System

One of the reasons for the sorry state of affairs was the total absence of text books. To bring some relief to the situation, I have prepared text books on all poojaas, the Samskaaras (birth, upanayana, marriage, cremation, shraaddha, etc.), as well as text books on the Sanskrit language, and on Hinduism.

Pandits’ Training Programme

Also, I have been training Pandits for the past twenty-five (25) years at my home. I also taught at the Guyana Hindu Dhaarmic Sabha Kendra for eight (8) years and Gandhi Youth Organisation for one (1) year. It is a two-year programme. Sadly, a very small percentage of the pandit population attended those classes. There were also many drop-outs, mainly due to lack of academic backgrounds, as well as a lack of commitment to improve themselves. Upon successful completion, students are presented with certificates. I have also designed and developed a curriculum and syllabus for the programme.

‘Pandit’ means a ‘learned person.’ Anyone who successfully completes a course of studies in the undermentioned subjects qualifies to be a pandit. A look, however, will tell you of the sorry state of affairs of Panditai in Guyana.

Subjects Knowledgeable Pandits (a) Rituals and Ceremonies

(b) Sanskrit

(c) The a – z of Hinduism

(d) English Language

(d) Astrology

(e) Research

(e) Public Speaking 15%

5%

15%

30%

5%

2%

15%

The situation is getting worse. It is the same ‘story’ in the USA and CANADA.

A pandit must be trained and certified

A sick person seeks a reputable doctor; a person in need of legal aid wants a brilliant lawyer; a parent sends his child to a school with qualified/trained teachers; you seek an efficient mechanic for your vehicle; the businessman employs the service of an accountant to prepare his financial statements. The doctor, the lawyer, the teacher, the mechanic and the accountant are all persons proficient in his own field; each had to undergo a period of training. So it is (supposed to be) with the pandit.

We don’t take chances with our health, our education or our finance – our physical

well-being. Do we? No! Then, why take chances with your spiritual well-being – the health of your spirit soul? The pandit provides service (food) for your soul. Is he taking you to heaven or hell? The pandit is supposed to be qualified in his field, (like the others), to provide such service. He is supposed to undergo a period of training in the above-mentioned subjects under a competent teacher. It needs no mention of the irreparable damage that can result from an unqualified doctor or lawyer, mechanic, teacher or accountant. How about an unqualified pandit?

The government safeguards the interest of the general public by putting systems and procedures in place, whereby only qualified persons are appointed to various positions, (health, education, legal, etc). Who protects the interest of the Hindu public from unscrupulous and unqualified pandits? The Hindu public is no wiser; they are very gullible – easily deceived, easily fooled.

Pandits are very disorganised and fragmented. There is no oversight body. As it is, anyone learns a few ‘things,’ puts on the garment, recites ‘anything,’ and does some ‘things’ and he becomes a ‘pandit’ overnight. Pandits are answerable to no one. They are now more interested in music than Hindu lore and practices. There is urgent need for a national Hindu organisation, with responsibility to train, examine, certify and appoint pandits. It must also have power to exercise sanction.

Hinduism is the only religion which does not have a national training programme for its priests and an education programme for its members. Hinduism is the only religion in which the vast majority of its priests are untrained and unqualified.

The question is: Does anyone care? Is anyone concerned? Is anyone listening?

Regards

Pt R Balbadar

[Vaidic Theology. (Diploma)

Sanskrit. (Diploma)