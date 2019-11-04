Thomas’s five-for lifts Zeeburg to seven-wicket win over top-of-the-table McGill

A five-wicket haul from medium-pacer Bisram Thomas led the Zeeburg Sports Club to a seven-wicket win against McGill Super Star Sports Club when action in the latest West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA)-Beacon Café 50-over clash continued on Sunday at the Okoo Ground in Canal Number One.

For the top-of-the-table McGill, it was their first loss in six clashes.

McGill batted first and were routed for 151 in 40 overs. Sudesh Persaud, who made 44, led the attack. Former national U-19 captain Travis Persaud (21) and his former Guyana U-19 teammate, Kheshram Seyhodan (24) had starts, but neither managed to build on their innings.

Thomas was the pick of the bowlers with 5-32.

In reply, Zeeburg SC were able to cruise to 153-3 in 29.5 overs. Malcom Hubbard led the attack with an unbeaten 48, while Balbinder Shivpersaud added 35 runs. Nick Mustapaha (26) and Ushardeva Balgobin (18 not out) also contributed to the victory.

Meanwhile, two Sundays ago, McGill returned after a break in the competition to win their fifth consecutive clash, when they tackled All Youths B team.

In that match at the same venue, All Youths B won the toss and batted, which worked against them, since they were routed for 111 in 33 overs.

Abid Haniff led the attack with 49. He was the only batsman to bat himself in as pace bowler, Diquan Murray, ripped through the top order with 4-19. Leg-spinner Ganesh Puran supported with 3-12.

McGill then raced to the 115-5 in 12.1 overs. Puran scored an unbeaten 21 to lead the attack.

Tamesh Persaud took 4-43 from five overs for the All Youths side.