$1M up for grabs in Rio Indoor Year-end Extravaganza

…Inaugural tournament kicks off November 14

THE Indoor format has become the most exciting element of the beautiful game called football and when the inaugural Rio Indoor Year-end Extravaganza kicks off on November 14, fans could expect this trend to continue.

Unquestionably the biggest tournament of the year in terms of total prize monies on offer, the selection of teams were carefully scrutinized by the Organisers to guarantee a high-quality of play will be exhibited throughout the eight days of competition.

The winning team is set to receive $1million, while second, third and fourth place finishers will be rewarded with $400,000; $200,000 and $100,000 respectively, along with some beautiful trophies.

Additionally, every night of the competition will see ten lucky fans win cash prizes; the amount will be announced before the first ball is kicked.

The Organisers are aiming to make the tournament a memorable one for fans, while also rewarding teams and their supporters for the Christmas season.

Twenty-four teams have been invited and they include Gold is Money, Bent Street, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, LA Ballers, Future Stars, Avocado Ballers, Tiger Bay, Sophia, Albouystown A and B, Showstoppers, Alexander Village, Rio All Stars, Melanie, Buxton Diamond, BV, Stabroek Ballers, New Market Street, Ol Skool Ballers, Island All Stars, Broad Street, and Silver Bullets.

The other playing days are November 16, 21, 23, 28, 30; December 7 and the final on the 14th.

The organisers are asking teams confirmed to participate to be on time for a prompt start at 19:00hrs, while both members of the Guyana Police Force and private security have been retained to ensure that fans in attendance feel secured.

The teams will be divided into six groups of four, with the top two gaining automatic qualification, while the four best third-placed teams will join them in the round of sixteen when the knockout phase commences.

Giveaways and other incentives for the fans will be a feature on every night of play. More details will be released shortly along with the date for the launch of the tournament.