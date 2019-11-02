St. Agnes are COURTS Pee Wee football champions

WHEN the dust settled on Saturday afternoon at the Ministry of Education ground, St Agnes emerged champions of the 2019 edition of the COURTS Pee Wee football tournament. St Agnes outplayed Genesis in the final via a 1-0 margin.

Played under the setting sun, the game commenced at 17:00hrs with both teams being cautious.

Eventually, both teams found their rhythm as the game wore on, taking shots at the opponent but not managing to penetrate the respective keepers.

At the end of the first half, the score was still deadlocked and it would remain that way despite some fancy footwork on both ends of the pitch.

It wasn’t until five minutes into extra time that tournament MVP Darius Chester fired a low shot across Sundyah Grandison, who was awarded best goalkeeper of the tournament, to give St. Agnes the deserved victory.

In the third-place playoff, Soesdyke Primary defeated Tucville by a similar margin with the lone goal being netted in the ninth minute of extra time by Jaden Tasher.

Jamal Fraser of 2018 Champions, St. Pius, scored the most goals in the tournament; a tally of 18; himself along with Grandison and Chester, received an android tablet each for their standout performances in the eight edition of the tournament.