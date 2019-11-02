PM T20 Softball Cup climaxes today at Everest

Regal to contest all three finals

By Frederick Halley

HISTORY will be created at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road, today when the third edition of the Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup climaxes with the finals.

In what is considered unprecedented, Regal will vie for supremacy in all three categories of the tournament; the Open team clashing with Grill Masters of Berbice, the Over-45 battling with Mike’s Wellman in a repeat of last year’s final and the Over-50 vying for honours against New York’s President’s X1in the Over-50 which was introduced for the first time this year.

Facing unbeaten SVC New York in yesterday’s Open semi-final, played at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown, Regal were indebted to a swashbuckling knock of 77 from left-handed opener Sachin Singh, who followed up his blazing 110 the previous day, smashing 11 sixes and a four off a mere 33 balls. Ravindra Ramnath supported with 30. Richard Latiff (three for 38), Bobby Prahalad (three for 42) and Mark Harold (three for 47) were the main bowlers.

Set the daunting task of scoring 186 for victory in the allotted 20 overs, SVC New York were bowled out for 156 in 17 overs, going down by 28 runs. Delbert Hicks (37) and Sarfraz Esau (33) were the main contributors as Kelvin Orford ended with three for 32, Delroy Perreira two for 21 and Roy Persaud two for 29.

The other semi-final, played at Malteenoes, saw Grill Masters racing to a mammoth 203 for eight in a game which was reduced to 15 overs. Opener David Looknauth blasted 10 sixes and two fours in a whirlwind 76 while Latchman Rohit took three for 15.

Opponents Cotton Tree Wild Oats were bowled out for 104, losing by 99 runs. K Persaud and Kevin Sinclair took three for 13 and 33 respectively.

Over at the Queen’s College ground, SVC Corrivertom were restricted to 133 all out in their Over-45 encounter versus defending champions Regal Masters. S. Persaud hit a top score of 38 while P. Singh supported with 28. David Harper finished with three for 21 and Ramesh Deonarine three for 26.

Deonarine then hit four fours and two sixes in 46 while skipper Mahendra Arjune (26) and Uniss Yusuff (25) were also among the runs.

At Transport, Troy Lewis led the charge for Mike’s Wellman; his brilliant 80 was decorated with 10 fours and three sixes as Mike’s Wellman reached a formidable 230 for four in 20 overs. Nandran Samlall hit 33 while Captain Wayne Jones was unbeaten on 29.

Narine Masters, in reply, were routed for a paltry 77 with S. Perch bagging four for 13.

In the Over-50 category, played at Queen’s College, Regal Legends restricted Savage Legends to 140 for eight with Randolph Perreira hitting 44. Eon Abell starred with the ball with the impressive figures of five for 21.

Regal Legends reached the required target in 16.4 overs with Hakim Majeed (38). Mahesh Chunilall (28) and Eon Abel (27) being the main scorers.

Over at the YMCA ground, New York President’s XI defeated Rockaway Legends by seven wickets, reaching 131 for three in 17 overs after reducing their opponents to 129 for six. Peter Persaud was unbeaten on 37.

Today’s action gets underway at 9.30 hrs and will also feature a women’s 10-over game. The Open final is set to be played under floodlights, another first for the three-year old tournament.