Jamaica cricketer Renford Pinnock dies at 82

RETIRED Jamaican cricketer, Renford Pinnock, had plans to take graduation pictures of his youngest son, Phillip, who was graduating from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Friday with a Master’s degree in Education.

Pinnock died at 1:30 am. He was 82. The revered wicketkeeper/batsman is survived by four sons and two daughters.

“The plan was to go and take graduation pictures with him,” said another of his sons, Joseph, who spoke with SportsmaxTV on Friday afternoon.

“We are all distraught but he had prepared us somewhat. We are hanging in there. He left a lot with us to remember and to carry on.”

Pinnock has been ailing for several months. Joseph revealed that his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and later suffered two strokes, the first in August and the second just last week.

On Thursday, Pinnock flat-lined for approximately 21 minutes while undergoing a CT Scan at the University Hospital of the West Indies. However, after he revived, his condition deteriorated rapidly and he was declared dead at 1:30 am Friday.

Pinnock represented Jamaica between 1964 and 1975 during which time he scored 2644 runs at an average of 41.31. He scored six centuries and 16 50s during his career.

Late cricket writer, Tony Becca, in a column published in The Gleaner on August 16, 2015 wrote: “He scored 108 versus Trinidad at Queen’s Park Oval, 175 against Barbados at Kensington Park in 1969, 152 versus the Cavaliers at Sabina Park in 1970, 176 against Sussex at Hove in 1970, and was not out on 93 versus Guyana at Bourda in 1973.”

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) expressed sorrow at Pinnock’s passing.

“Local cricket has lost a long-serving son. A former right-hand bat and wicketkeeper Renford Pinnock was called to the Grand Pavillion above on November 1, 2019.

The JCA extends its most sincere condolence to his family and those closest to him. He served the sport well and will be missed.

May the happy memories be your pillar of strength.”(Sportsmax)