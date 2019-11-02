Georgetown, Lower Corentyne among the winners as tourney continues

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-17 Girls School Cricket tournament continued with commanding wins for Georgetown, Lower Corentyne, East Coast and West Demerara yesterday.

At Young Warriors ground, Berbice, Georgetown beat Upper Corentyne by 93-runs

Upper Corentyne’s Shenzia Luke top scored with 15 before MVP Naomi Barkoye grabbed 2-4 to help her side win after they batted first and posted 129-1. Barkoye was also the star as she earlier slammed 58 not out for Georgetown before taking two wickets.

At Young Warriors ground, Lower Corentyne beat East Bank by 109 runs

Home team Lower Corentyne thrashed the visiting East Bank by a whopping 100-plus run due to some fine hitting by opener Julianna Grimmond who top-scored with 42. She was duly supported by Ashley Ramnauth who scored 32 not out to help their side post 123-3 in the 20 overs.

It was a nightmare chase for East Bank, who were mowed down for a hapless 16 as no player made it to double figures, thanks to a magical spell from Jamie Campbell, who grabbed 5 for 6 from 3 overs to seal a comprehensive win.

At Lusignan ground, East Coast beat Essequibo by 6 wickets

Batting first, Essequibo made 58 all out after East Coast were led by two wickets each from Shemika Edwards, Sarah Amin and Tilleya Madramotoo, who helped keep their opponents at bay. In reply, the home team cruised to 59- 4 and were gifted 21 extras as opener Vinita Ballkishun top-scored with 15.

At Lusignan ground, West Demerara upset West Berbice by 6 wickets

West Berbice managed to make a decent 74-6 when their 20 overs expired. As a gift, they received some 35 extras to go along with the 31 runs contributed from their batters with the top score being 10.

Shamain Henry bagged 3-13 for West Demerara who cruised to their target on the back of Vapine Pitamber who carried her side to victory with a composed 33 not out. Mariam Telford was the pick of the bowlers for West Berbice with figures of 2-14.