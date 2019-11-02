$16M Pakaraima Lapidary commissioned

–toshao sees opportunity for economic development

AMID a rich cultural programme, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni)’s first lapidary was commissioned at Monkey Mountain on Friday by First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger. The $16M facility, which boasts state-of-the-art technology, will be used to transform semi-precious stones into fashionable pieces of jewellery inspired by the Indigenous culture. Targetting local and international markets, it is anticipated that the lapidary will enhance the economy of Monkey Mountain, much to the benefit of its people.

Among officials who witnessed the historic event along with hundreds of Monkey Mountain residents were: Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock; Minister of Finance Winston Jordan; Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes; Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan; Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valarie Garrido-Lowe; Guyana’s Consulate-General o Brazil Shirley Melville; and Toshao of Monkey Mountain Lincoln Singh.

Describing the project as an exciting economic venture in her feature address, the First Lady said the Pakaraima Lapidary facility marks the beginning of the Decade of Development.

“Your Government has declared 2020 to 2029 to be the decade of progress, and this Lapidary is an example of this progress,” Mrs Granger said, adding: “It is also testimony of a promise kept to the people of Monkey Mountain and the region at large,” while noting that the David Granger Administration has been working through several programmes to improve the quality of life of persons residing in the Hinterland.

Among programmes to which the First Lady referred are: The Hinterland Education Support Programme; the Hinterland Poverty Reduction Programme; the Hinterland Infrastructure Extension Programme; the Hinterland Energy Development Programme; the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service; the Hinterland Happy Household Projects; the Hinterland and Indigenous People’s Lands Commission; and the Hinterland Language, Cultural and Sports Commission.

A PROMISE FULFILLED

“Here in Monkey Mountain, in the beautiful, bountiful Potaro-Siparuni Region, the Pakaraima Mountains; the heart of Guyana,” she said, “in so many ways, the opening of this lapidary represents the convergence of fulfillment of several promises, because it combines poverty reduction, employment and youth service, happy household, cultural development and sustainable tourism development. Trained citizens of this community will be reaping the benefits of the many and various precious and semi-precious stones found in this region.”

Minister Allicock, in his remarks, said the lapidary is an example of his ministry’s wider role in terms of hinterland development.

“Our role, in part, includes preparing our Indigenous Peoples and hinterland residents, and making them fit for purpose; employable and even more valuable to nation building,” Minister Allicock said, while noting that through the project, the region’s youths will be equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to sustain the operations of a lapidary.

“It is our intention to ensure that the multiple jobs which will be realised from this project will redound to the improvement of the quality of life of every resident of these communities of the Region,” Minister Allicock said, adding: “The jobs which this project will offer will complement the 2,500 small businesses which were created out of the successful implementation of the Hinterland Employment and Youth Services (HEYS) programme to date.”

STRONG INDICATION

Like Mrs. Granger, Minister Allicock said the establishment of the lapidary is a strong indication of the Government’s commitment to human development, and more so the development of young people in the country. With public Internet service expected soon, he anticipates that the youthful operators of the facility will be able to advance their craft.

“We believe that the establishment of Internet connections to our remote villages such as these in the Potaro-Siparuni Region will provide much-needed support for research, technological upgrades and marketing, and will allow for the further development of these projects by the people who benefit from and drive them,” he said, adding: “We are here today, therefore, to celebrate the efforts of our team, which, of course, includes government, the villages of this region, our technical resource persons and our partners in the area of trade and commerce among others.” Minister Allicock also used the opportunity to applaud Minister Garrido-Lowe and the Consul General for the instrumental roles they played in making the facility a reality.

Toshao Singh, in offering brief remarks, said, too, that the lapidary will also bring economic development to the village of Monkey Mountain. He also used the platform to express his gratitude to the government for staying true to its commitment to the people of the village.

THE FACILITY

The Pakaraima Lapidary was initially budgeted for in the 2018 General and Regional Budget. At the time, $10M was budgeted for the construction of the 30ft by 20ft modern concrete building, and the purchase of the most up-to-date lapidary equipment from Brazil. In 2019, the government provided an additional $6M for training, furnishing of the building and additional equipment.

Long before its commissioning, 10 youths from Monkey Mountain travelled to neighbouring Brazil, where they were trained to identify, cut, polish and shape semi-precious stones at the Brazil Institute of SENAI. The young men and women, who graduated with credit, have been tasked with operating the equipment in the laboratory.

Additionally, training was done in Monkey Mountain, targetting youths not only from that village but also from Kato, Tuseneng and Mikwak. The participants were taught to identify the various types of semi-precious stones, their history and formation, and how to mine for them in their villages. Another training session was done in Kurukabaru.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony, the First Lady and the Ministers of Government handed over a multi-million-dollar tractor to the Toshao Singh. An ATV, wheel chairs and medical supplies were also handed over for the village’s health sector in keeping with promises made to the people of Monkey Mountain.