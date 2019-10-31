Dear Editor

IT continues to concern me that the recent Editorial of Kaieteur News has added more to subtle conspiracies regarding the mass migration of Haitians, citing the racist justifications of bigots implementing anti-immigrant laws as a scapegoat for income inequality.

It is understood that many European countries these days are not welcoming of people who are categorised as Arab or African. This is a reality in many European countries and it’s reminiscent of the days of fascism and subsequent genocide of minority groups. However, I cannot sit idly and take these anti-Haitian sentiments with a forced smile on my face and pretend that it doesn’t affect me.

Even here in Canada, the bigots view deported American-Haitians as “refugees” in the same negative light as Arabs and North Africans, who are fleeing their countries because of wars waged by the First World.

Furthermore, where is the outrage regarding an influx of foreign investors who have overpriced the cost of housing on the coastline? I’ve read some discriminatory rental ads recently right in the classifieds ads which remind me of class warfare and gentrification which is currently taking place in Canada and the USA. Where is the outrage and anger?

It is a shame that the xenophobic narrative of Haitians continue to persist. Haitians are like our brothers and sisters, and they are more likely to respect our heritage and contribute to society; this is unlike certain Europeans who tend to form their own ethnic enclaves such as in Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela, while continuing to discriminate against non-whites and hold supremacy over them. Dehumanising the person and dignity of Haitians are akin to the bigots in the First World who continue to promulgate racist hatred and violence against non-whites.

Regards

R. Hamid

500 Dawes Road,

Toronto, ON, Canada